Henderson Land Development Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1461 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

HLDCY stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

