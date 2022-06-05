Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

