HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $274,214,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

