Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:HCKG)

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Hocking Valley Bancshares stock opened at $695.00 on Friday. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $825.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.94.

Get Hocking Valley Bancshares alerts:

Hocking Valley Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hocking Valley BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Hocking Valley Bank that provides personal and commercial banking products and services for individuals, families, and small businesses in Ohio. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and debit/ATM and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.