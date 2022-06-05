Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to post sales of $229.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $873.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

