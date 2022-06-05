HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,249 ($15.80).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.18) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.94) to GBX 1,205 ($15.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

HSV opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.74) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 987.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 860.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.64. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,175 ($14.87).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

