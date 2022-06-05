Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.