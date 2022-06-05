IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

