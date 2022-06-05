IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $51.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

IGIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

