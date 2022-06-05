Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) vs. monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Financial Contrast

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infobird and monday.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 2 11 0 2.85

monday.com has a consensus price target of $233.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.35%. Given monday.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Infobird.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infobird and monday.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $9.64 million 1.72 -$13.87 million N/A N/A monday.com $308.15 million 16.63 -$129.29 million ($4.53) -25.63

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A monday.com -43.90% -22.46% -16.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

monday.com beats Infobird on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infobird Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

