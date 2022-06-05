Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.73 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.