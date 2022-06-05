Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Critical Survey

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A Lightspeed Commerce -52.60% -4.56% -4.26%

0.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -2.87, suggesting that its share price is 387% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Lightspeed Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightspeed Commerce 1 2 14 0 2.76

Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus target price of $60.59, indicating a potential upside of 122.42%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Lightspeed Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 9.63 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Lightspeed Commerce $548.37 million 7.36 -$288.43 million ($2.02) -13.49

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed Commerce.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats Lightspeed Commerce on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

