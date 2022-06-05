Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.