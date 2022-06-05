JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) versus Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Financial Survey

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get JFE alerts:

This table compares JFE and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 6.62% 14.65% 5.69% Reliq Health Technologies -138.44% -251.19% -167.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JFE and Reliq Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 3 0 0 2.00 Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFE and Reliq Health Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $38.88 billion 0.18 $2.56 billion $4.45 2.74 Reliq Health Technologies $1.14 million 70.10 -$9.20 million ($0.05) -8.50

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JFE beats Reliq Health Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment engages in the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Reliq Health Technologies (Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.