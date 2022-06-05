JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

JOAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JOANN by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

