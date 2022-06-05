KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.47 Million

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $376.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $392.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $585.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.