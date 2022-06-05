Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

