Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after acquiring an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

