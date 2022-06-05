Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.