Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Kinross Gold posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $4.55 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.