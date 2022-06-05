KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KKR opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

