Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $258,387.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,715.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,182 shares of company stock worth $11,923,487. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

