Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.60 ($4.37).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGEN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.34) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($3,955.39). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,107.00). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,873 shares of company stock worth $759,044 and sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

