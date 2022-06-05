LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $16.50 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,369 shares of company stock valued at $183,339. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $5,718,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

