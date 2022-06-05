LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGC stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 468.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

