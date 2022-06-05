Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million -$377.19 million -8.45 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 67.95

Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 73 273 384 10 2.45

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 59.43%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -16.04% -9.60% -4.10% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment peers beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 61 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 23 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

