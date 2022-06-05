MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. MAG Silver posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

MAG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 296,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

