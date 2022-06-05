Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.70 Million

Brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to report $101.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $113.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $454.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $459.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $627.50 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 278,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 96,417 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 836,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 176,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

