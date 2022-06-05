Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.
Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$27.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.09. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$24.30 and a one year high of C$32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 50.24.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Maple Leaf Foods (Get Rating)
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
