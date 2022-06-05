Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

