Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.80.

MOZ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.23 million and a P/E ratio of -52.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.