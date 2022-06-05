Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Marchex also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

MCHX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.97 million, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

