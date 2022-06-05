Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $175.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.