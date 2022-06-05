Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.85 Million

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to report $542.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.28 million. Masimo reported sales of $305.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

