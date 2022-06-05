Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $458.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.40 million. Materion posted sales of $371.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 81.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Materion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Materion has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.79%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

