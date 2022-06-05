Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matrix Service presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTRX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

