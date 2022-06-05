Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.86 ($2.92).

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 16,596 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($25,196.36). Also, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($33,021.26).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.53. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 196.28 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.