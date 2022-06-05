Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MCG opened at $8.99 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $539.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

