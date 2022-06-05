Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $997.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

