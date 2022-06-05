Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

