MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.97 Million

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to post $734.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $730.31 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $749.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.40 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $186.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after acquiring an additional 168,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

