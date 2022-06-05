MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts have commented on MGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 271,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

