Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.