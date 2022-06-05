NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce $94.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $65.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $393.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.55 million to $396.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $447.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NPTN opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905 over the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,698,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after buying an additional 1,270,581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,003,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,369,000 after buying an additional 1,099,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,074,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

