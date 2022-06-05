Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $23.74 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.