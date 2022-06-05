Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Head-To-Head Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Alphabet 0 0 28 0 3.00

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 179.37%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $3,323.07, suggesting a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Alphabet.

Risk & Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.33 -$95.32 million N/A N/A Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.86 $76.03 billion $110.56 20.72

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59% Alphabet 27.57% 30.18% 21.31%

Summary

Alphabet beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

