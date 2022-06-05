NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.54 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

