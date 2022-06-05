NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NS. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE NS opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NuStar Energy by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 157,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuStar Energy by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,899 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

