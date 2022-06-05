Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$94.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Nuvei stock opened at C$63.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.23. Nuvei has a one year low of C$50.64 and a one year high of C$180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

