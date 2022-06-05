ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

